Koffee With Karan season six to premiere on 21 October, confirms Johar in tweet

Karan Johar will be back with the sixth season of his celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan from 21 October. The 46-year-old filmmaker, who hosts the Star World show, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Johar had earlier teased that the show will return with a bang.

Time to wake up and smell the ....... COMING SOON ☕️ pic.twitter.com/WSWKL4Fz08 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2018



It is being reported that apart from Johar's regular celebrity guests, efforts are being made to have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the show. In fact, the talk show's team wants to open the show with the power couple. Other much-awaited television appearances are that of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Although he was not clearly visible in the picture, it was understandable that he was standing in the Koffee With Karan studio as the camera hovered around him.

The last installment of the show, which premiered on 6 November, 2016, was in news after Kangana Ranaut called Johar the "flag-bearer of nepotism" in one of the episodes, kick-starting the debate about Bollywood's favouritism towards industry kids.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 11:40 AM