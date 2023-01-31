After keeping her fans waiting for so long, actor Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed the face of her daughter Malti Marie to the public. Just days after the little girl turned a year old, it seems like her parents, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now ready to introduce her to the world. The family of three attended the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony where Malti Marie was seen with Priyanka as she spoke to the media and sat in the first row. Pictures and videos of the same are going viral on social media, leaving fans excited over finally catching a glimpse of PeeCee’s little princess.

Notably, the event was also attended by Nick Jonas’ brothers Kevin and Joe who were accompanied by their wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner. All of them also posed for a group photo.

Meanwhile, taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka also shared a video from the event where her daughter sits on her lap as the two watch the Jonas brothers take the centre stage. The baby’s face is quite visible in this video. Dressed in a cream-coloured outfit with matching shoes and a hairband, Malti Marie also wore tiny studs and looked very adorable.

In the video shared by the actress, Nick can be seen addressing his daughter from the stage as he says, “I can’t wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Many pictures of the Malti Marie have now gone viral on social media and fans just can’t keep calm.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Star Media (@bollywoodstarmedia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaadi Fever (@shaadifever)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AllCelebrities (@girlretrotubes)



After welcoming their firstborn, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year via surrogacy, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had been refraining from revealing their daughter’s face to the media. While the actress did share some of their photos with Malti, she made sure that the baby’s face was covered. The family of three presently lives in their Los Angeles home.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.