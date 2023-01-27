One of the most celebrated and popular couples in the entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been setting some major couple goals. After dating for a while, the two got married in December 2018 and later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy in 2022. Besides being committed to her professional life, the actress has aced her role as a wife and a mother and inspires many. She is an actor, a philanthropist, runs her own business, and is now also a proud mother of a little girl. That being said, Priyanka recently opened up about her life with her husband and daughter noting how things have changed a lot over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



In a recent interaction with British Vogue, Speaking about her marriage with Nick Jonas, the Love Again actress called him a very ‘thoughtful’ person adding that he helps her feel complete and stay calm. Noting that she is like a ‘tornado’, Priyanka said, “Nick has taught me to approach things from a calmer perspective.”

She also opened up on how the two reconnected with each other through a unique game called ‘show and tell’. In their initial days, they would take turns to know each other better by telling things or sharing random things about themselves. “We did zero to 60,” she said.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dated for a brief period of a few months and got married in lavish ceremonies as per Hindu and Christian rituals.

Priyanka Chopra talks about the special feeling of being Malti’s mother

Also, speaking about experiences of motherhood, Priyanka called her daughter the ‘best gift’ that they have ever received, further adding that Malti makes her feel special. “She is always loved and is usually surrounded by a lot of people. But it feels special and amazing to see that she needs just me”, the actress said.

She also talked about her daughter who was born prematurely and had a sensitive medical condition. Revealing how she and Nick used to ensure staying with Malti in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months, Priyanka shared her fears of how they would feel scared about their daughter’s life.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.