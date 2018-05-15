Priyanka Chopra fans push for actress to be cast as South Asian superhero Ms Marvel

With Marvel character Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel in the works, fans have thronged social media websites demanding Priyanka Chopra essay the role.

BREAKING: @MarvelStudios is planning to add Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan into the Marvel Cinematic Universe "once we've introduced Captain Marvel to the world," says producer @Kevfeige! (Source: @BBC via @StaarksHeart) pic.twitter.com/z4P0BN7Jsh — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) May 12, 2018

Recently, Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed that the Avengers franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue after the conclusion of Avengers 4 next year; a movie speculated to end a decade long story arc and enable the retirement of major Marvel characters. It is clear that a new roster of Marvel characters is being explored by the studio, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The South Asian character Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel is one such superhero in development as suggested by Marvel boss Kevin Feige to BBC in a recent interview. “We are doing Captain Marvel right now. Captain Marvel is shooting right now with Brie Larson. Ms Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel is definitely in the works. We have plans for that once we have introduced Captain Marvel to the world,” said Feige, as reported by Hindustan Times.

After the success of Wonder Woman and Black Panther, Hollywood is introducing diversity with female driven superhero movies set to become a norm. DC’s Wonder Woman 2 is already fast tracked and Marvel, too, is playing catch with the introduction of the major character like Captain Marvel to the MCU.

In this milieu, the introduction of a Muslim female superhero will be a priority for any studio, and Priyanka Chopra — the only prominent South Asian actor who has tasted mainstream success in Hollywood with the movie Baywatch and the TV show Quantico — it is no surprise that fans are baying for her to land the role.

One tweet says, “We are here for Priyanka chopra playing the role. You can take all of my money”.

We are here for Priyanka chopra playing the role. You can take all of my money 💵 @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/mBdCnDGbU8 — Sheza (@Shezaahmed17) May 12, 2018

Another says, “They better cast @priyankachopra. We're dying to see her in a marvel movie. Cast her sisters.”

They better cast @priyankachopra. We're dying to see her in a marvel movie. Cast her sisters 👏 pic.twitter.com/tkmBrKvKw1 — VISH (@yasiru_vismini) May 12, 2018

It helps that Priyanka Chopra herself had lent her voice for the character of Ms Marvel in a mobile video game not long back.

Say hello to Ms. Marvel-I'm her voice & she's my alter ego in MARVEL Avengers Academy! Here..https://t.co/dxHpcHgOCu pic.twitter.com/rNqJnxBehT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 5, 2016

