Prince Harry goes solo with Netflix documentary without Meghan Markle
The Duke of Sussex is reportedly venturing to film a captivating documentary for Netflix on Africa. But will this revive the flagging fortunes after their Spotify podcast was axed
Finally, Harry plans to go solo away from the clutches of his wife, Meghan. He will be returning to Africa solo for a new Netflix documentary. It’s truly a delicious turn of events as Harry is making headlines this time with a sensational solo project for Netflix.
As per reports published in Daily Record, the Duke of Sussex, no stranger to Africa, is reportedly venturing back to the beloved continent to film a captivating documentary, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana.
According to a story published in Page Six, despite questions over the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million Netflix deal, the renegade royal is planning a new doc. The Sussexes are under pressure to come up with winning content for Netflix after it was revealed their Spotify deal had imploded.
Related Articles
The loss of their $20m Spotify deal led to the unfortunate cancellation of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast after just one season. Speculations swirled, casting doubt on the future of their Netflix deal, but it seems Harry’s African documentary is the silver lining they’ve been waiting for.
A Netflix insider confirmed to Page Six that a Harry’s Africa-type show was one of the more warmly received suggestions from the father-of-two. Another source said: ‘Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there.’ He has previously called Africa his ‘second home’. Page Six spoke to insiders about the royal’s proposed project. It is unclear exactly what the programme will cover, and that the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike has meant the Duke of Sussex, 38, has not been able to start his ideas yet.
The Duke and Duchess’ only documentary so far for the streaming service was Meghan & Harry, which was released last year. Prior to the docuseries, Harry featured solo in an Apple TV series about mental health, titled The Me You Can’t See. Prince Harry has visited Botswana, country in Southern Africa, on multiple occasions, sometimes spending months at a time there.
As well as helping conserve wildlife populations, he also frequently met with local communities and did charity work.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Amid Harry & Meghan's rumoured divorce why King Charles’ is willing to end feud with the couple | Explained
According to renowned royal reporter Richard Palmer from the Daily Express King Charles is reportedly eager to reconcile with his son, Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.
Harry, Meghan's rumoured divorce: Not just UK, America is also ‘fed-up’ with the couple
According to reports, Hollywood stars, social and political elites seem to be fed up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the US.
Meghan Markle is all about ‘me’ than ‘we’: Is she going to be the new face for Dior?
As controversy takes its toll on marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan according to reports has very smartly started working on her image and is going to be the new face for Dior.