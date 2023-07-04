Prince Harry goes solo with Netflix documentary without Meghan Markle

Finally, Harry plans to go solo away from the clutches of his wife, Meghan. He will be returning to Africa solo for a new Netflix documentary. It’s truly a delicious turn of events as Harry is making headlines this time with a sensational solo project for Netflix.

As per reports published in Daily Record, the Duke of Sussex, no stranger to Africa, is reportedly venturing back to the beloved continent to film a captivating documentary, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana.

According to a story published in Page Six, despite questions over the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million Netflix deal, the renegade royal is planning a new doc. The Sussexes are under pressure to come up with winning content for Netflix after it was revealed their Spotify deal had imploded.

The loss of their $20m Spotify deal led to the unfortunate cancellation of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast after just one season. Speculations swirled, casting doubt on the future of their Netflix deal, but it seems Harry’s African documentary is the silver lining they’ve been waiting for.

A Netflix insider confirmed to Page Six that a Harry’s Africa-type show was one of the more warmly received suggestions from the father-of-two. Another source said: ‘Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there.’ He has previously called Africa his ‘second home’. Page Six spoke to insiders about the royal’s proposed project. It is unclear exactly what the programme will cover, and that the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike has meant the Duke of Sussex, 38, has not been able to start his ideas yet.

The Duke and Duchess’ only documentary so far for the streaming service was Meghan & Harry, which was released last year. Prior to the docuseries, Harry featured solo in an Apple TV series about mental health, titled The Me You Can’t See. Prince Harry has visited Botswana, country in Southern Africa, on multiple occasions, sometimes spending months at a time there.

As well as helping conserve wildlife populations, he also frequently met with local communities and did charity work.

