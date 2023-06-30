According to Fox New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be facing legal action. In a documentary series about their lives released last year, it was claimed that a majority of the negative comments posted online about the duke and duchess were from a few accounts, and YouTuber Shallon Lester’s image was shown as an example of one of those accounts.

Lester has made several videos discussing Harry and Markle’s relationship, but in a new video she shared yesterday, she is taking issue with their use of her image. “Believe me when I say I’m pursuing every opportunity – my lawyer’s gonna be mad at me – to nail their a– to the wall for this,” she declared in the video. “It’s defamation, it’s slander, it’s mischaracterization. And you know what else it is? Misinformation.”

She further added, “Meghan and Harry can’t seem to accept the plain truth: people don’t like them. They don’t like them on a micro level, people like me, where I’m like, ‘I can see what a s—ty a— person you are, Meghan. I can see how manipulative you are.’”

Lester continued addressing Markle, “And truly if you wanted to make content, bro, do it about that. I would watch the heck out of a TED Talk with you saying, ‘Here’s how to get your teeth into a rich man. Here’s how to divide him from a family that’s going to take something off your plate.'”

She did not share any further details of any plans for a possible lawsuit, though she did go on to discuss the Spotify controversy.

Meghan and Harry’s Spotify controversy

Harry & Meghan’s Archetypes failed, Spotify paid Duchess more than $18 million. Meghan Markle is alos accused of ‘faking’ interviews for Spotify podcast. According to reports, industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with Archetypes guests then had audio of her voice edited in to the final episodes. Meghan Markle has been accused of faking several interviews for her axed Archetypes podcast by industry ‘sources’ who claim that the Duchess had staff members on the show conduct interviews with her guests, before audio of her voice was edited into the final episodes. Spotify paid Meghan Markle more than $18 million for her ‘Archetypes’ podcast? Meghan and Harry’s show Archetypes’ fails make profit, Spotify cuts 200 jobs.

The Daily Mail reported that the allegations, which come just days after it was revealed the Sussexes’ $20 million deal with Spotify had been ended in a ‘mutual agreement’, were reported by podcast-focused outlet Podnews. According to the site, ‘multiple sources’ have claimed that ‘some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with questions edited-in afterwards’, although Podnews did not highlight any specific episodes where this might have applied.

The podcast has also been the center of a few controversies, including spreading misinformation on Covid-19 vaccine. The show was also accused of making anti-semitic comments and using racial slurs. Earlier reports claimed that Spotify paid Harry and Markle $25 million for singing for a lucrative audio deal.

According to GB News after Meghan’s Archetypes podcast was scrapped by Spotify following just one series, some have suggested that the couple’s empire is “crumbling”. Royal expert Angela Levin has said to The Sun Online that any future projects between the couple will be ‘a disaster’’. Their value isn’t as high as it once was.”

Spotify recently dropped Meghan Markle’s podcast on its platform, citing its failure to meet the productivity benchmark. Page Six have reported that Spotify has called Meghan and Prince Harry as “lazy” and “f**king grifters” over the matter. The couple’s content creation label, Archewell Audio, confirmed in a joint statement with Spotify that the podcast would be axed. It read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The termination of deal by Spotify comes amid reports of financial crunch being faced by Meghan and Harry. As per reports, the bill for the couple’s private security detail amounts to about $2 million a year. Added to that is the cost being incurred by Harry over his legal tussles. They’re not broke. But they’re going to have to keep spending their money, instead of banking it,” said a source quoted by Page Six.

Markle also took a blow after comments made by Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of United Talent Agency, one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood. “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Zimmer told global news website Semafor when asked about the podcast cancelation at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival in Cannes, France.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.