President Ram Nath Kovind, Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev visit Brahmastra set in Sofia

The Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind was visiting Bulgaria as part of his state visit to enhance bilateral ties between both the countries. However, despite his busy schedule, he managed to take out time to visit Dharma Productions' upcoming sci-fi drama Brahmastra's set, reports the Mumbai Mirror. Kovind was there with his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev, who claims to be quite a fan of Hindi films.

Marijke Desouza, who referred to herself as one of the producers of Brahmastra, said that both presidents arrived on set at around 9:30 pm after the state dinner. The half-hour visit was conducted in a relaxed manner, where both dignitaries met the entire cast and crew on-set. The team updated the two presidents on the work they had been doing for Brahmastra as well as their future plans.

The film's shooting schedule has been planned in Sofia, Bulgaria since the beginning of 2018. The report adds that more than 50 percent of the film has been shot in the country. The first schedule began on 24 February and wrapped up after one month. The second schedule began in Bulgaria and later moved to London and New York. The unit has now returned to Sofia for its final schedule.

Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Marijke informed Mumbai Mirror that the schedule would consist of ten days of action involving what is referred to as 'motion play'. The special equipment required for this is available in only six countries worldwide. Thus, the crew had to fly in the equipment from Germany for the shoot. When the presidents came on set, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were rehearsing the stunts involving varied safety measures. Thus, Kovind and Radev got to witness the final portion of their shooting.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 10:35 AM