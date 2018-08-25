Mouni Roy on bagging Brahmastra and Romeo Akbar Walter: Grateful that good opportunities are coming my way

Mumbai: Mouni Roy, one of the popular actors of television, is still in "disbelief" about having bagged Karan Johar produced Brahmastra and John Abraham-starrer RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

The 32-year-old actor, who was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, says she is "grateful" that good roles are coming her way.

"I feel elated and grateful for the opportunities that have come my way. I don't know how it happened, I am still in suspension of disbelief. I am very excited about this part of my life.

"I will be giving my best. I have started working on the two films Brahmastra and Romeo Akbar Walter," Mouni told Press Trust of India

The actor, however, did not divulging the details of her roles in the upcoming films.

In Brahmastra, she joins the star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Calling herself a proud television actor, Mouni says she was very happy working on the small screen and if there are interesting projects then she will definitely take them up, irrespective of which medium they hail from.

"I love acting. It (films) is just an extension of what I like, that is acting. All I look for in a film is a good story and role. I haven't chosen the films that I will be doing.. The makers thought I was apt for these films."

"Right now I do not have the time to do anything other than fulfilling my film commitments. Once I am done with it, I am ok to do anything that is exciting and challenging on any medium as my main job as an actor is to act."

Though she has over nine years of experience on the small screen, Mouni still felt like a beginner when she started working on Gold.

"My experience on TV taught me a lot about work ethics and being a disciplined actor. But when it came to this role and film (Gold), I started everything with newness. I felt like a beginner. Experience does help but to get into the skin of the character is a different thing."

Mouni is on cloud nine as Gold, which marks her Bollywood debut, has struck chord with the audience.

"I have been getting positive feedback from family and friends and they are little biased also as they love me. I think the critics have been good I have read only good reviews. Why focus on the bad?," she says, when asked about her performance getting lukewarm response.

The Naagin actor feels it is the unity in diversity theme that has worked in favour of the film.

"It is not just about winning gold medal but about the relationship that the characters share with each other in the film and how the story is interwoven and how team broke apart during partition and it is also highlights the importance of team spirit," she adds.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 15:07 PM