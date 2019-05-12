Arjun Kapoor on working with Sanjay Dutt in Panipat: He's so child-like, it's hard to see him as the villain

Arjun Kapoor, who will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat, recounted his experience of working with the "larger-than-life" star.

During the recent promotions of his upcoming film, India's Most Wanted, Arjun said that he had grown up watching Sanjay Dutt's films. "It was a good experience shooting with him (Dutt). He is someone who I have grown up watching. When you walk with him inside a set, you realise why his personality is considered to be larger-than-life."

However, despite the aura that surrounds Dutt, Arjun described him as "child-like". "He's so child-like and humble in the way he talks, that you almost do not feel that he is a playing a villain in the movie, whom you are meant to fight."

"At times, when he plays with my face, it gets very difficult for me to get into the skin of Sadashiv Bhau, and to believe that he is Ahmed Shah Abdali," he said.

Arjun recently took to Instagram stories to reveal that he was injured during the shooting of the film. Talking about the hazards of shooting a battle film, Arjun shared, "Panipat is an action film, so you'll have both good and complicated days. This injury is just a nice memory of Panipat to have while I'm promoting India's Most Wanted."

Panipat will depict the story behind third battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total which shaped Mughal history and rule in the country. Apart from Arjun and Sanjay, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Padmini Kolhapure in the lead.

On the other hand, Arjun's espionage thriller, India's Most Wanted, is set to hit theatres on 24 May.

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 16:09:37 IST

