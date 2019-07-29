Sanjay Dutt says his character Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 is like Thanos from Avengers

Sanjay Dutt's first look as the antagonist Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 was unveiled on 29 July, on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film went on floors in March. Dutt spoke about his character at a recent event, and said it was similar to the Mad Titan Thanos in Marvel's Avengers films.

"My character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. It's on the lines of Thanos from The Avengers. Adheera is like Thanos. In KGF: Chapter 1, Adheera was mentioned in the end. In part 2 he is shown to be a dangerous character with scary makeup and I think that was the role I was looking for."

KGF: Chapter 1 opened to widespread success across India. It collected over Rs 200 crore, despite facing the clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Bollywood film Zero. Originally shot in Kannada, the film was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. KGF traced the rags to riches journey of Rocky (Yash) and his quest for power in the Kolar Gold Fields of Karnataka. Srinidhi Shetty was the female lead, joined by Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Nassar, Archana Jois, Vasishta Simha, Malvika Avinash and Ramchandra Raju.

KGF also marked Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture and the production house is associated with the sequel as well.

Besides the character still from KGF, the teaser trailer of Prasthanam, Dutt's upcoming production venture was also released today. Devi Katta has helmed this Hindi language remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic of the same name. Apart from Sanjay, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. Prasthanam is slated to release on 20 September.

Dutt is also part of Mahesh Bhatt's comeback directorial Sadak 2 and Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat.

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 17:26:33 IST