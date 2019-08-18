Prashanth to star in Tamil remake of Sriram Raghavan's National Award-winning thriller, Andhadhun

Prashanth is set to star in the Tamil remake of Sriram Raghavan's National Award winning thriller, Andhadhun. The film revolves around Tabu's Simi, a desperate small time actor-turned trophy wife who is caught disposing of her husband's body in front of a presumably blind pianist Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana). Radhika Apte is also seen in a supporting role.

According to The Indian Express, the film's rights were acquired by Prashanth's father, producer Thiagarajan through Viacom 18. The title of the remake and the rest of its cast will be announced soon.

"Almost every production house and star in our industry was trying to get the remake rights for this film. But I’ve been in talks with the Bollywood production house since its release because the script is a powerful one. Every time a star expressed interest, the rate shot up, but in the end, since I’ve a good rapport with the production house, having bought their Special 26 rights, I managed to get the rights for this film as well," Thiagarajan told Times of India.

He added that Prashanth is suitable for the role as he is a trained pianist, who has passed grade 4 in piano at the Trinity College London.

The father-son duo have previously remade Raghavan's Johnny Gaddar, starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, in Tamil as well. It was directed by Vetriselvan and had Sanchita Shetty as the female lead.

Dhanush had earlier said that he was going to make Andhadhun for Tamil-speaking audience and was in the process of acquiring the rights.

The film received a National Award each for Best Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Hindi Film. Raghavan, who accompanied Tabu to the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM), won Best Director Award for the film in the same week.

