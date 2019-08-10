National Awards 2019: Andhadhun wins Best Hindi Film; Sriram Raghavan says he's 'especially thrilled for Ayushmann'

After the 66th edition of National Film Awards were announced, the Indian film industry celebrated the wins and social media erupted with congratulatory messages for the ones about to be honoured with the accolade.

Sriram Raghavan speaks to Firstpost and shares his happiness about Andhadhun recording a hattrick this year, picking up one National Award each for Best Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Hindi Film. Raghavan says, "I'm very happy for my entire team. I'm just calling them up and thanking everyone. My cameraman, Tabu. We're in Melbourne actually and yesterday Tabu won the Best Actress Award for her role in Melbourne and now this. So much love, it's so overwhelming. I think I will sit in my room for 15 mins and then will come out (laughs)."

Raghavan, who has accompanied Tabu to the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM), has also won Best Director Award there for the film in the same week.

Speaking about him winning a National Award, Ayushmann says in a press statement, "It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Awards. As an artist, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content. Today’s honour is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place. Over and above my personal win, I’m thrilled that both the films that I have done - AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains, that they can cherish, discuss and endorse."

Khurrana shares his Best Actor win with Vicky Kaushal for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

(With inputs from Simran Singh and Devansh Sharma)

