Dhanush confirms he'll remake Andhadhun in Tamil: It's a brilliant film; we're in the process of acquiring rights

Dhanush, whose first international project The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is awaiting release on 21 June, has quite a few other projects in the pipeline. The actor-filmmaker has now confirmed that he intends to remake Sriram Raghavan's critically-acclaimed thriller Andhadhun in Tamil. The process for acquiring the rights is already underway.

"It’s a brilliant film and we have already started the process of acquiring the rights. It’s one of those thrillers which I wouldn’t mind remaking in Tamil," Dhanush was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

He has also told Firstpost that he will make his comeback to Bollywood with an Aanand L Rai film. "I will be teaming up with Anand L Rai in some time. I'll be doing a Hindi film and it will be announced soon," he said.

Dhanush's last outing in Bollywood was Shamitabh (2015), alongside Akshara Haasan.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on French author Romain Puértolas’ best-selling 2014 French novel, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. The Indo-French co-production is directed by Canadian filmmaker Ken Scott. Luc Bossi, best known for co-writing the French romance tragedy Mood Indigo, has written the film along with Romain Puértolas.

The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir released in France on 18 May, 2018 and had performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film also marked Dhanush's Cannes debut and and also had a screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 12:56:00 IST

