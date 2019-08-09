IFFM 2019 winners' list: Gully Boy nabs Best Film award, Tabu, Vijay Sethupathi named Best Actors

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019 has announced the winners for its annual awards ceremony. While Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has snatched the Best Film Award, Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing has bagged the award for Best Indie Film. Tabu has nabbed the Best Actress Award for her performance in Andhadhun, Vijay Sethupathi has been awarded the Best Actor trophy for Super Deluxe. Sriram Raghavan took home the award for Best Director for Andhadhun.

Here are the winners' announcements

Presenting Bulbul Can Sing, IFFM2019's recipient of the 'Best Indie Film'. Congratulations @rimadasFilm Catch the film tomorrow at Hoyts Docklands as our opening film. Presented by @malaikaaroraofficial@filmvic @visitmelbourne @visitvictoria | #IFFM2019 pic.twitter.com/ygChcIHrD9 — @IFFM (@IFFMelb) August 8, 2019

Winner of the IFFM2019 ' #BestDirector' award is the unparallel #SriramRaghavan for #Andhadhun ! Thanks for your brilliant contribution to the Indian Cinema landscape with films which never fail to intrigue us! #IFFM #IFFM2019 #IFFMAwardsNight2019 pic.twitter.com/tgfI0RNNde — @IFFM (@IFFMelb) August 8, 2019

This year, the jury of the film festival witnessed an impressive array of new members stepping into the shoes, while the ones returning include Jill Bilcock, who is an Academy Award-winning editor of films like Moulin Rouge, Romeo and Juliet, and Elizabeth. Joining Jill for the first time was legendary filmmaker and screenwriter, Fred Schepisi, whose work includes the Six Degrees of Separation.

Take a look at the various nominations at IFFM 2019

Best Indie Film - Widow of Silence, Bulbul Can Sing, The Gold-Laden Sheep and the Sacred Mountain, Namdev Bhau - In Search of Silence, Bhonsle, Chuskit, Bhoga Khirikee.

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun, Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy, Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Super Deluxe, Rima Das for Bulbul Can Sing, Praveen Morchhale for Widow of Silence, Jhanu Barua for Bhoga Khirkee, and Abhishek Chaubey for Sonchiriya.

Best Actress - Tabu for Andhadhun, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho, Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy, Rituparna Sengupta for Ahaa Re, Jigmeet Dewa Lhamo for Chuskit, and Zerifa Wahid for Bhoga Khirkee.

Best Actor - Ayushman Khuranna for Andhadhun, Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy, Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe, Manoj Bajpai for Bhonsle, Amitabh Bachchan for Badla, Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Namdev Gaurav for Namdev Bhau.

Best Film - Andhadhun, Gully Boy, Badhaai Ho, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, and Super Deluxe.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 11:37:08 IST