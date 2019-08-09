National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal win Best Actor; Keerthy Suresh named Best Actress
The 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, after a 3-month delay. The announcement of the awards was delayed due to the Lok Sabha Elections that were concluded in May. With the model code of conduct kicking into effect in April, the announcement had to be staggered as they could not have been done in the run-up to the General Elections. Rahul Rawail announced the awards on behalf of the jury.
While the Best Actor award is being shared by Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, Keerthy Suresh has been awarded the Best Actress trophy.
419 total entries came through the regional juries, and from the five regional juries, what came to the central panel were 84 or 85 films, Rawail told the press.
Here are the winners in the feature films category:
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbhak
Best Child artiste: P V Rohith (Kannada), Sameep Singh (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi (Urdu) and Shrinivas Pokale (Marathi)
Special Mention Award - Mahaan Hutatma
Best Film on Social Issue: Padman
Best Film providing wholesome entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Special Jury Award: Joju George (Joseph), Savitri Sasidharan (Sudani from Nigeria)
Best Regional Films
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Telugu Film: Mahanathi
Best Tamil Film: Baaram
Best Rajasthani film: Turtle directed by Dinesh Yadav.
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani from Nigeria
Best Sherdukpan Film — Mishing
Pangchenpa Film — In The Land of Poison Women
Best Punjabi Film — Harjeeta
Best Assamese Film — Bulbul can sing
Best Konkani Film — Amori
Best Kannada Film — Nathicharami
Best Bengali Film — Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Music
Best Music: Jyoti
Best music director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat
Best Male playback singer: Arijit Singh for 'Binte Dil' (Padmaavat)
Best Female playback singer: Bindu Malini for 'Mayavi Manave' (Nithicharami)
Best background music: Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical strike
Best choreography: Jyothi D Tommaar for 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat
Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogues: Tariqh
Most Film-Friendly state : Uttarakhand
The winners in the non-feature films category are:
Best Film: Chalo Jeete Hain
Best Short Film: Kasab
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issues: Taala Te Kunji
Best Debut Non-Feature Film: Feluda: 50 Years of Ray's Detective
Best Arts and Culture Film: Bunkar: The Last of The Varanasi Weavers
Best Science & Technology Film: G.D Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jalam
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of Indi
Best Investigative Film — Amoli
Best Non-Feature Film — Son Rise and The Secret Life of Frogs
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 17:00:38 IST