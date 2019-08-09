You are here:

National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal win Best Actor; Keerthy Suresh named Best Actress

The 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, after a 3-month delay. The announcement of the awards was delayed due to the Lok Sabha Elections that were concluded in May. With the model code of conduct kicking into effect in April, the announcement had to be staggered as they could not have been done in the run-up to the General Elections. Rahul Rawail announced the awards on behalf of the jury.

While the Best Actor award is being shared by Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, Keerthy Suresh has been awarded the Best Actress trophy.

419 total entries came through the regional juries, and from the five regional juries, what came to the central panel were 84 or 85 films, Rawail told the press.

Here are the winners in the feature films category:

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbhak

Best Child artiste: P V Rohith (Kannada), Sameep Singh (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi (Urdu) and Shrinivas Pokale (Marathi)

Special Mention Award - Mahaan Hutatma

Best Film on Social Issue: Padman

Best Film providing wholesome entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Special Jury Award: Joju George (Joseph), Savitri Sasidharan (Sudani from Nigeria)

Best Regional Films

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Telugu Film: Mahanathi

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Rajasthani film: Turtle directed by Dinesh Yadav.

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani from Nigeria

Best Sherdukpan Film — Mishing

Pangchenpa Film — In The Land of Poison Women

Best Punjabi Film — Harjeeta

Best Assamese Film — Bulbul can sing

Best Konkani Film — Amori

Best Kannada Film — Nathicharami

Best Bengali Film — Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Music

Best Music: Jyoti

Best music director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

Best Male playback singer: Arijit Singh for 'Binte Dil' (Padmaavat)

Best Female playback singer: Bindu Malini for 'Mayavi Manave' (Nithicharami)

Best background music: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical strike

Best choreography: Jyothi D Tommaar for 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat

Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogues: Tariqh

Most Film-Friendly state : Uttarakhand

The winners in the non-feature films category are:

Best Film: Chalo Jeete Hain

Best Short Film: Kasab

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issues: Taala Te Kunji

Best Debut Non-Feature Film: Feluda: 50 Years of Ray's Detective

Best Arts and Culture Film: Bunkar: The Last of The Varanasi Weavers

Best Science & Technology Film: G.D Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jalam

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of Indi

Best Investigative Film — Amoli

Best Non-Feature Film — Son Rise and The Secret Life of Frogs

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 17:00:38 IST