Pradeep Sarkar leaves dengue treatment midway to shoot for Amitabh Bachchan's cameo in Helicopter Eela

Pradeep Sarkar, the director of upcoming comedy-drama Helicopter Eela, who has been diagnosed with dengue, left his treatment midway to shoot Amitabh Bachchan's cameo appearance in his film, according to a DNA report.

Sarkar was admitted to the hospital on 11 August and Bachchan's sequence was to be shot on Tuesday. As Bachchan could not reschedule and the post-production of Sarkar's film had to be completed in time for the release, the filmmaker left the hospital for a few hours to shoot, says the report.

Producer Ajay Devgn's team also had an ambulance on standby at the studio premises. Kajol, the lead of Sarkar's film, was also present on the sets. The report adds that the filmmaker will be discharged on Thursday.

Bachchan will be playing himself in the film. He will be seen sharing screen space with Kajol once again after Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Helicopter Eela deals with parenting and generation gap. It will have Kajol essaying the role of an overprotective single mother to National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen. The film, which also features Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhury, will chart the journey of the mother trying hard to fit in with her teenage son's changing life.

Helicopter Eela is slated to release on 7 September.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 13:43 PM