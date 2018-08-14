Amitabh Bachchan to play himself in guest appearance for Helicopter Eela, featuring Kajol, Riddhi Ren

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a guest appearance in Kajol's upcoming movie Helicopter Eela.

Kajol and Bachchan are reuniting after their 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

The film directed by Pradeep Sarkar, will see Bachchan playing himself.

"There is a particular scene for which we needed him, so we requested him to play this part. It is an important scene and Mr Bachchan agreed to do this since he has worked with me before and is also close to Ajay and Kajol," Sarkar said in a statement.

The film that deals with parenting and generation gap, will have Kajol essaying the role of a single mother to National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen. The film will chart the journey of the mother trying hard to fit in with her teenage son's changing life.

For a song in the film titled ' Mumma Ki Parchai' , the director's son Ronit has lent the vocals. He has previously sung the title track for Lafangay Parindey, featuring Deepika Padokone and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The film also features Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhury and is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada. It is set to release on 7 September.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 15:16 PM