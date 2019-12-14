Prabhu Deva's character poster from Street Dancer 3D unveiled ahead of trailer launch on 18 December

The makers of Street Dancer 3D have unveiled Prabhu Deva's character poster from the movie.

Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Dhawan and Kapoor will once again share screen space after 2015's ABCD 2.

Check out the first look poster here

The makers have also announced that the official trailer is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, 18 December. Apart from a digital release, it will also reportedly be attached to Dabangg 3, and will be screened before the beginning of the film. The character posters of Dhawan and Kapoor have also been released. Check them out here

She’s a heartbreakerrr @shraddhakapoor. The amount of hard work this girl has put into this film is unbelievable. Can’t wait for everyone to watch her prove she’s the best. Here’s my chirkut in Streetdancer3d trailer out 18 th dec

While Street Dancer 3D has been dubbed "India's biggest dance film", D'Souza had clarified that the movie is unrelated to his other directorial, the ABCD franchise. He said at the time, "This is completely different from the earlier franchise. This film focuses on street dancing. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different."

Mumbai Mirror had reported that Kapoor trained in five different dance forms - Afro, Krump, Locking and Popping, Animation Tutting and Urban. She joined the cast after Katrina Kaif opted out because of a scheduling conflict.

Shakti Mohan, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana also star in vital roles. Mohan will make her Bollywood debut with this feature. The first schedule took place in Amritsar after which, the cast and crew shot in London.

Street Dancer 3D releases on 24 January, 2020, along with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

