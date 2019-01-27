You are here:

Aparshakti Khurana joins Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film

FP Staff

Jan 27, 2019 15:21:21 IST

Aparshakti Khurana has joined the cast of choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza's film ABCD 3. The third installment in the ABCD franchise features Varun Dhawan and Sharaddha Kapoor in lead roles. Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa are also a part of the film's star cast.

Aparshakti Khurana. Image from Twitter @aparshakti

"I'm glad to be part of the ABCD 3 team. I'm very excited to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and Remo and looking forward to share the screen space once again with Varun Dhawan after Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya," Aparshakti said in a statement.

The actor, who impressed both the audiences and the critics with his performance in last year's Stree, will also be seen in Luka Chuppi alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and Jabariya Jodi featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in lead.

Touted to be India's biggest dance film, ABCD 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. The shooting of the film's first schedule kickstarted on 23 January in Amritsar, Punjab.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 8 November.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 15:23:19 IST

