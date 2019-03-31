Panga: Kangana Ranaut shares photo from kabbadi training session for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play a kabbadi player in the upcoming sports-drama Panga. The actress' official Instagram page shared a still from her practice session, captioning it, "It's Time for #Kabbadi". As reported earlier, Kangana has been undergoing rigorous training for over two months to fit into her character.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has helmed films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, also shared three pictures on Twitter, and wrote, "A dream. The lovely rockstar is making it happen".

Also starring Richa Chaddha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in pivotal parts, Panga is scheduled to hit theatres on 24 January next year. Recently, Kangana shared a photo with Jassie from the film, where they were seen sharing a hearty laugh together at dusk.

On 21 August last year, Ashwiny had confirmed the news of the film and revealed the cast as well. She chose a unique way to announce the film as she shared a video, featuring snapshots of cast members with their family.

