You are here:

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shares photo from kabbadi training session for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama

FP Staff

Mar 31, 2019 11:04:50 IST

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play a kabbadi player in the upcoming sports-drama PangaThe actress' official Instagram page shared a still from her practice session, captioning it, "It's Time for #Kabbadi". As reported earlier, Kangana has been undergoing rigorous training for over two months to fit into her character.


View this post on Instagram

It's Time for #Kabbadi Ahead of #Panga schedule, Kangana engrossed in Kabaddi Practice. #Rehearsal #Dedication #KanganaRanaut

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has helmed films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, also shared three pictures on Twitter, and wrote, "A dream. The lovely rockstar is making it happen". 

Also starring Richa Chaddha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in pivotal parts, Panga is scheduled to hit theatres on 24 January next year. Recently, Kangana shared a photo with Jassie from the film, where they were seen sharing a hearty laugh together at dusk.

On 21 August last year, Ashwiny had confirmed the news of the film and revealed the cast as well. She chose a unique way to announce the film as she shared a video, featuring snapshots of cast members with their family.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 11:04:50 IST

tags: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Jassie Gill , Kangana Ranaut , Panga

also see

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi proves tide turning for female filmmakers

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi proves tide turning for female filmmakers

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak gets its 'biggest cheerleader' in Kangana Ranaut's sister, acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak gets its 'biggest cheerleader' in Kangana Ranaut's sister, acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached her for Padmaavat and a song in Ram-Leela

Kangana Ranaut reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached her for Padmaavat and a song in Ram-Leela