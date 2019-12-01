You are here:

Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnaam Hua: Salman Khan, Pradhudeva match steps to the spin off version of original song

After teasing fans with several teasers and pictures, the makers of Dabangg 3 finally released the much-anticipated song from their upcoming film, 'Munna Badnaam Hua.' The song features Salman Khan in his cult-favorite cop avatar Chulbul Panday, matching steps with Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain.

The song is a gender spin off the 2010 hit song 'Munni Badnam Hui' from Dabangg that featured Malaika Arora.

Composed by Sajid-Wajid, the song is crooned by Badshah, Kamaal Khan, Mamta Sharma. Munna Badnaam Hua’s video begins with Chulbul’s swaggy entry as he joins Hussain on the dance floor. The highlight of video is a face-off between Khan and Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva. Dressed in similar outfits, the duo perform a revamped version of the signature Dabangg belt step, adding it to list of hook steps from the film. The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Dabangg 3 will see Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role of Chulbul Pandey's wife Rajjo. Arbaaz Khan will once again play Makkhi. Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod will play Prajapati in the third instalment. Dimple Kapadia will reportedly reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey's mother Naini Devi, and appear in a flashback sequence. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep plays the antagonist Balli.

This cop comedy will mark the Bollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar. According to NDTV, Saiee will play the love interest of a young Chulbul.

The film is scheduled to release on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 10:24:50 IST