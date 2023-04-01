Entertainment

Pooja Hegde is all grace personified in the Bathukama song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Pooja Hegde's traditional dance moves in the Bathukama song have left her fans mesmerized. Many of her admirers took to social media to express their admiration for her graceful dance and stunning beauty.

FP Staff April 01, 2023 13:51:59 IST
Pooja Hegde, the renowned Pan Indian Star, is all set to grace the screens with her upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is scheduled to release this Eid, and the makers have released a new song titled Bathukama today, which pays homage to the Telangana flower festival. In the song, Pooja Hegde looks ethereal and showcases her traditional dance moves, which have captivated the hearts of her fans.

Directed by Fahad Samji, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

The movie is set to release on 21st April 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see Pooja Hegde’s mesmerizing performance on the big screen.

Updated Date: April 01, 2023 13:51:59 IST

