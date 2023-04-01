Pooja Hegde, the renowned Pan Indian Star, is all set to grace the screens with her upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is scheduled to release this Eid, and the makers have released a new song titled Bathukama today, which pays homage to the Telangana flower festival. In the song, Pooja Hegde looks ethereal and showcases her traditional dance moves, which have captivated the hearts of her fans.

Pooja Hegde’s traditional dance moves in the Bathukama song have left her fans mesmerized. Many of her admirers took to social media to express their admiration for her graceful dance and stunning beauty.

Bhaijaan & Pooja Looks + Song 😍💥🔥🤩❤ — Ranajit Banerjee (@BeingRanajit9) March 31, 2023

What a beautiful song #Bathukamma . I love this song even I couldn’t understand this lyrics still I like it . @hegdepooja you are looking so beautiful with Sallu Bhai ❤️.

Bhai’s swag as always is Mashallah 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/2HyWY074cL — . (@_TigerZindaHai_) March 31, 2023

Directed by Fahad Samji, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

The movie is set to release on 21st April 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see Pooja Hegde’s mesmerizing performance on the big screen.

