In a unique tribute paid to the Telugu culture, the makers of Salman Khan‘s much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have launched a new song titled ‘Bathukamma‘, thus making another addition to the movie’s soundtrack. The song which traditionally celebrates the annual flower festival “Bathukamma” is clearly an epitome of South India’s cultural richness with a mix of traditional and modern music. While Pooja Hegde is the star of the song as she gracefully dances to the song along with hundreds of 200 background dancers dressed in vibrant and colourful outfits, Salman Khan makes a last-minute entry and has impressed fans with his South Indian attire.

Such a grand mix of South Indian traditions along with the mellow and soothing tunes of the song makes it a visual delight, thus taking listeners on a surreal musical journey.

Take a look:

While Pooja looks simple and pretty in South Indian attire, one cannot miss Venkatesh, Salman Khan, and of course Shehnaaz Gill. It is pertinent to note that the song which celebrates Bathukamma was shot during the actual festival, thus giving an authentic experience to viewers and a tribute to the women of Telangana and the entire state.

About the song

Composed by Ravi Basrur, Bathukamma is a delightful rendition of a mix of mellow and soothing tunes with multiple singers including Santhosh Venky, Airaa Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole giving their voices to the song.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Ravi Basrur, Kinnal Raj & Harini Ivaturi.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is made under the banner of Salman Khan Film production and has a multi-star cast of Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film which has all the right elements of action, comedy, drama, and romance is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will further also have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

