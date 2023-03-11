When we think of Bollywood, one name that immediately comes to mind is Salman Khan. He is not just an actor, but a phenomenon, and his fan following is a testament to his popularity. His cameo in Pathaan, His swagger style at the public events, his fandom and his next movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan becoming the most talked about and awaited film, shows the megastar’s era is right here!

Commanding the largest and a devoted number of fan following among all the actors in India, both online and offline, his social media pages have millions of followers, and his films consistently break box office records. What makes him even more special is the connection he always manages to build with the audiences. No fan of his has ever left the theatre without feeling a personal connection with him and his character, and his films are always eagerly awaited for with always increasing interest and anticipation.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shares :” Salman Khan’s film on Eid is a festival combination on its own! Basis on the kind of fan base and huge stardom the actor has, it’s evident that once in a generation somebody gets this kind of constant stardom and loyalty. It is Salman Khan’s era. His cameo in Pathaan was overwhelmed, his next KBKJ is the most anticipated movie and Tiger 3 may break multiple BO records! Yes, there is a possibility.”

Salman Khan and Eid are synonymous with each other. His film releases during Eid and the tradition that it has become over the years has made Salman-ia a festival in its own right. His films bring people together, permeating every demographic constraint, and it is not uncommon to see fans lining up outside theatres for hours to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar on the big screen.

Apart from films, Salman Khan is also the face of the popular reality show Big Boss. The show has been running for over a decade now, and Salman Khan has been hosting it for the most part. No one can think of Bigg Boss without associating the face, persona, aura and character of Salman Khan with it. He brings his own unique style to the show, and his presence has become an integral part of it.

Salman’s flamboyant clout extends beyond his own movies and overarches above and beyond.

His cameo in the movie Pathaan was the hottest topic of the time and audiences still cannot help raving about his exuberant presence and performance in the movie. His appearance in the movie was unexpected, and it added to the excitement surrounding the film. It is this ability to surprise his fans that has kept them loyal to him all these years.

In an attempt to conclude what can barely be concluded, Salman Khan is not just a superstar, but a phenomenon in Bollywood. His ability to connect with his fans, his films’ box office success, and his presence in popular reality shows have made him a household name in India and around the world. His recent cameo in Pathaan is just another reminder of his star power and how he continues to be relevant and loved by his fans even after more three decades in the industry.

His next movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the most anticipated, most talked about and most awaited film of the season. Two songs released from the film and both have been chartbusters.

