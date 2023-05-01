Ponniyin Selvan 2: 3 records created by Chiyaan Vikram-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Karthi starrer at the box office
Mani Ratnam's PS-2 is based on Kalki's novel Ponniyin Selvan.
After the massive success of PS-1, Mani Ratnam and team arrived at the box office last weekend with the second installment and shattered several records across the globe. The period drama based on Kalki’s novel Ponniyin Selvan has turned out to be a money-spinner and achieved some great milestones globally.
Rs 150 crore in 3 days
PS – 2 crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in just 3 days at the global box office and is among the fastest entrants in the elite club.
Special screening of the movie #PS2 was held in Mumbai and the team had private bash celebrating the response that movie garnered. 🎉#PonniyinSelvanPart2 #PS2@chiyaan #ChiyaanVikram #AishwaryaRaiBachchan@hasinimani @aditiraohydari@juniorbachchan@sooriaruna… pic.twitter.com/LfsgZIjn7W
— Chiyaan Vikram Fans (@chiyaanCVF) May 1, 2023
Fantastic opening at the North American box office
With an estimated gross of $36,45,459 in its opening weekend, PS-2 debuted at no 8 position behind Super Mario Bros Movie, Evil Dead Rise, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, John Wick: Chapter 4, Star Wars Episode VI, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Air.
3rd highest opener of 2023 at the Tamil Nadu box office
After Thala Ajith’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Ponniyin Selvan-2 emerged the third-highest opener of 2023 at the Tamil Nadu box office.
Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the magnum opus features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Vikram Prabhu, Shobhita Dhulipala and others in prominent roles.
The music of the film is composed by the Academy Award winner AR Rahman and the camera is cranked by Ravi Varman. The editing department is handled by Sreekar Prasad while Eka Lakhani has headed the costume department. As per the reports, the budget of both the parts is Rs 500 crore.
