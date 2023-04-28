Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala

Director: Mani Ratnam

Language: Tamil

Mani Ratnam’s dense and dazzling Ponniyin Selvan: I is hard to forget and comprehend quickly. Just like (almost) all of his previous works, it has the tendency to grow on you and immerse you in the complexities of the world the filmmaker creates. His cinema has thrived on shock, nobody can see that one surprise coming. Take for example Bombay (1995), based on the 1993 riots, the end is a happy one, bordering towards wish-fulfillment. The opposite happens three years later in Dil Se, his third film in the terror trilogy. Just when Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala embrace each other, everything explodes, both literally and metaphorically.

There are some similar moments in PS-1 too, arguably his most ambitious film in the repertoire. It’s not just the scale that leaves you in awe, but Ratnam’s relentless pursuit of putting a-once unfulfilled dream on celluloid and giving it a gargantuan canvas. It’s about the Chola dynasty, driven by expanse and dark secrets. The cast is just as powerful. The always commanding Prakash Raj is the head of the dynasty, the nearly infallible Chiyaan Vikram continues to command the screen with his magnetism, there’s a certain sense of gleam in Karthi’s eyes and it’s pretty much visible in his previous performances too. There’s Jayram Ravi, who approaches his complex character with remarkable composure. He gets the most masaledaar moment in the film that involves a clandestine and cowardly attack, the use of wit, and an elephant. This is also one of the most whistle-worthy interval points at the movies in a long time. And then there’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who infuses a devilish and demonic aura to the role of a breathtaking and bruised queen.

Part one was just a set-up, and all the unconnected threads and loose ends could be answered in part two, that’s the expectation and anticipation for this opus. And they are answered and connected, most compellingly. Few filmmakers stage romance as gorgeously as Ratnam does. And this isn’t only in terms of the frames that occupy his actors, but the actors themselves too. There’s a very playful moment between Karthi and Trisha Krishnan where the princess refuses to let this flirtatious confidante untie his blindfold and tries to sweetly seduce him. What makes the scene even better is how this poor guy remains unaware who he’s flirting with.

Equally significant is a scene between Aishwarya and Vikram. This obviously is far more stern, given the shaky conflict their tumultuous story stands on. When they meet in part two for the second time, for a good amount of time, Nandini doesn’t even make an eye contact with Aditya. This is her anger, her rage, her broken and bruised soul speaking. She doesn’t yearn for love, she demands power and the throne. And look, how it all ends for the two; regret and revenge, both pay the price for their actions.

What also works in favour of PS: 2 is how Ratnam humanizes nearly all his characters. Unlike a lot of other period dramas replete with one-note performances and posturing, the actors here are more humans than heroes. Comparisons with SS Rajamouli are both inevitable and inconsequential, since Ratnam has added his own voice to a story that was waiting to be told for more than 70 years. When dreams come true, you don’t question them, you celebrate.

Ponniyin Selvan: II is now playing in cinemas

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

