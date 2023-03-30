Dungeons & Dragons movie review: Chris Pine and Hugh Grant's fantasy world is adventurous, playful and endearing
Talking about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, this is a playful, adventurous affair, which works because of Chris Pine's goofy charm and the perfect setting of the fantasy world.
Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant
Directors: Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley
Language: English
Over the years and in recent times, we have seen great action-adventure fantasy movies and shows with eye-popping visual effects like Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings and others. Talking about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, this is a playful, adventurous affair, which works because of Chris Pine’s goofy charm and the perfect setting of the fantasy world.
Set in the Forgotten Realms, Edgin (Chris Pine) and Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) are imprisoned after a heist goes wrong. Forge Fitzwilliam (Grant), who was once their partner, double-crosses them along with Red Wizard Sofina (Daisy Head).
Forge, who has now become Lord of Neverwinter and guardian to Edgin’s daughter Kira, claims that her father abandoned her to become rich and creates misunderstanding between them. In reality, Edgin wants to find a resurrection tablet that will bring his wife back to life, who was killed due to a cursed blade.
After escaping from Forge’s vault, Holga and Edgin, track down their old sorcerer friend Simon (Justice Smith) and recruit a shape-shifting druid named Doric (Sophia Lillis) who doesn’t trust humans.
After this team realizes that they need a magical helmet, Xenk (Regé-Jean Page) help them and leads their way as they fight Red Wizard’s minions and an over-weight dragon.
While Pine’s charm and comic timing bring a smile to your face, Michelle nails Holga with solid muscles and action sequences. Smith and Lillis’ cute chemistry looks pleasant on the screen. But it is Grant, who steals the show with his wickedness as Forge.
The climax with the maze game and unique creatures makes the film an epic affair and a visual treat for the cinegoers.
Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is playing in cinemas
