PM Narendra Modi poster launch postponed after Manohar Parrikar's demise; Vivek Oberoi's looks from biopic unveiled

FP Staff

Mar 18, 2019 10:40:23 IST

In the wake of the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on the evening of 17 March, the makers of Narendra Modi's much-awaited biopic PM Narendra Modi postponed the launch of the second poster of the film. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President Amit Shah was scheduled to unveil the new poster on Monday in Delhi.

Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi in upcoming biopic. Image from Twitter

The former Indian Defense Minister passed away in his private residence in Panaji, Goa, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

The makers released an official statement, published by Indo-Asian News Service, about the cancellation of the event. "We are extremely sorry to inform that the poster launch of our film PM Narendra Modi, which was scheduled for 18 March, 10.30 am, has been postponed due to the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Our heartfelt condolences to his family in this time of grief. Rest in peace," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the makers also unveiled nine different looks of Vivek Oberoi from the film on Monday. The looks capture Modi's journey in different points of his life.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Oberoi, had unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January. Directed by Omung Kumar, and produced by Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish, the biographical drama on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release countrywide on 12 April.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 10:40:23 IST

