Narendra Modi biopic set to release on 12 April: With MCC in place till 23 May, Twitterati questions release date

Vivek Oberoi's film PM Narendra Modi is set to release on 12 April, a day after the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election commences.

The announcement came on Friday, at a time when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place. The MCC, a set of guidelines that political parties and candidates, kicks in from the day of the release of election schedule and remains in force till the end of the electoral process.

The 2019 general election will be held in seven phases till 19 May, while the results will be announced on 23 May. The first phase will cover 91 constituencies across 20 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

According to some constitutional lawyers, the movie releasing on 12 April does not violate the MCC as the project is not directly financed by the BJP and the party has no involvement with the film production.

However, that didn't stop many on Twitter from questioning the movie's release date:

A film on @narendramodi to be released while the MCC is on. Do we still have an Election Commission??https://t.co/2eyzCxFFuk — barkha deva (@barkhad) March 15, 2019

It cant be released before election as it's against the rules of election.... If still it gets released thn it will be biased nd unfair dcsn by election commission — Midhatkhan Pathan (@Shahidholicwrld) March 15, 2019

This should be released after May — Shinto Anthony (@shintoanthony) March 15, 2019

Violation hai yeh Model code of conduct ka. — BALKIRAT SINGH (@BALKIRATSINGH2) March 15, 2019

I think it will not be allowed to be released due to elections. I will be surprised if no stay order will be issued for its' release. — Sanjay P Vadia (@SanjayVadia) March 15, 2019

I don't think you can release such a movie during moral code of conduct. — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) March 15, 2019

The biopic will be directed by director Omung Kumar. On 7 January, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the official poster of the film in 23 languages in Mumbai.

The film will traverse the journey of Modi from a young age, his years as chief minister and his election as the prime minister. The shooting for the biopic only commenced on 28 January, in Modi’s home state Gujarat.

Apart from Oberoi, the film also stars Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar in pivotal roles.

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.