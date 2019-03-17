You are here:
Manohar Parrikar passes away: President Ram Nath Kovind says Goa CM was 'epitome of integrity and dedication'

India FP Staff Mar 17, 2019 20:26:11 IST

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who had been ailing for a while, has passed away.

The health of Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, had deteriorated earlier on Saturday, sparking hectic political activities across parties in the coastal state.

A senior BJP office-bearer who had attended the meeting in Panaji, chaired by state unit chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, had said the political situation was discussed, but not the issue of leadership change.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 20:26:11 IST

