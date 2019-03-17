Manohar Parrikar passes away: President Ram Nath Kovind says Goa CM was 'epitome of integrity and dedication'

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who had been ailing for a while, has passed away.

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

The health of Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, had deteriorated earlier on Saturday, sparking hectic political activities across parties in the coastal state.

A senior BJP office-bearer who had attended the meeting in Panaji, chaired by state unit chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, had said the political situation was discussed, but not the issue of leadership change.

