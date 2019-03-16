PM Narendra Modi biopic: Congress' student wing demands ban on film's release during Lok Sabha election phase

The National Students' Union of India – Goa, the Congress party's student wing, on 15 March urged Election Commission to ban the release of Narendra Modi biopic, alleging that the movie was “propaganda by the BJP to influence" voters during the Lok Sabha elections.

The letter demands a ban on the movie 48 hours prior to voting which is known as election silence where a party is not allowed to promote or campaign.

In a letter written by Goa NSUI president said, "The NSUI Goa writes to you demanding: ban of the movie in theatres in states during the 'election silence' period that is two days prior to the day of voting and ban of the movie in the Lok Sabha Constituency where the Prime Minister would be contesting."

"The NSUI Goa strongly believes that a movie on the BJP Prime Minister, who has failed miserably, is nothing but a propaganda by the BJP to influence the public during the model code of conduct without including the expenditure incurred for the movie in the election expenditure of Narendra Modi who will be contesting as a Member of Parliament," letter added.

The code of conduct came into effect from March 10 across the state with elections to be held in seven phases beginning from 11 April, while the results are to be announced on 23 May. Directed by Omung Kumar and, the biopic on India's incumbent Prime Minister features Boman Irani and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. It is expected to release on 11 April, a date which coincides with the start of the voting process.

