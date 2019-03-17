You are here:

PM Narendra Modi: BJP President Amit Shah to launch second poster of biopic on 18 March

Bharatiya Janta Party President Amit Shah will release the second poster of upcoming film PM Narendra Modi on Monday (18 March) in New Delhi.

Directed by Omung Kumar and featuring actor Vivek Oberoi in the lead, the biographical drama on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release countrywide on 12 April. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the announcement.

#NewsUpdate: Amit Shah to launch second poster of #PMNarendraModi on 18 March 2019 in Delhi... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish... 12 April 2019 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2019

"This film is very close to my heart. The first poster received immense love and only one person could have taken this excited a notch higher and that is Mr Amit Shah. I am looking forward to the second poster launch," producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.

Critically-acclaimed actor Manoj Joshi is essaying the role of Shah in the film.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Oberoi had unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January.

The film also features Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta and Akshat R Saluja in pivotal roles.

Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish are also serving as producers on the film.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 10:28:25 IST