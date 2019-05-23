PM Narendra Modi, India's Most Wanted, Aladdin, Sita: Know Your Releases

This week has the controversial PM Narendra Modi and crime thriller India's Most Wanted releasing for fans of Bollywood. Hollywood releases include the live-action remake of Aladdin and the horror film Brightburn. Unfortunately, options for lovers of South cinema are limited with only one major release, the Telugu language film Sita.

PM Narendra Modi

What's it about: The film traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his early days to the time he became the country's prime minister.

Who's in it: Vivek Oberoi in the titular role along with Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab and Yatin Karyekar

Why it may work: The film has courted controversy ever since the release of its trailer, which may drive audiences to cinemas. Some may also be curious to see a dramatised version of the PM's struggle to the top.

India's Most Wanted

What's it about: The spy thriller, which is based on true events, follows an intelligence officer Prabhat Kapoor, who rounds up a team of spies on a mission to find a criminal mastermind 'India's Osama', Yasin Bhatkal. Despite the time constraint, no weapons, and lack of funding from the government, they were determined to complete their mission successfully.

Who's in it: Arjun Kapoor plays the lead and is joined by Rajesh Sharma, Prasanth Alexandrr, Gaurav Mishra, Aasif Khan, Santilal Mukherjee, Bajrangbali Singh and Pravin Singh Sisodia

Why it may work: From the looks of the trailer, the film will keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. It is directed and written by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has in the past helmed many gripping thrillers like No One Killed Jessica, Raid and Aamir.

Aladdin

What's it about: The film is a live-action remake helmed by Guy Ritchie. It follows a street urchin Aladdin and Jafar, the Grand Vizier, who seek a magical lamp that hold the power to make their wishes come true.

Who's in it: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Marwan Kenzari

Why it may work: Like most Disney films, this one too has a universal appeal. Besides the story, riveting musical performances by the cast and Will Smith's portrayal as the wise-cracking genie will also attract audience to cinemas.

Brightburn

What's it about: BrightBurn follows a couple 'gifted' with a child after years of trying. The child grows up to be different from his peers, a misfit. He often draws profusely in his notebook and depicts himself in a red cape, in a superhero avatar.

Who's in it: Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dun

Why it may work: The is directed by David Yarovesky, his best works include ones like short film Hell Hath No Fury and 2015's sci-fi horror The Hive. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is also one of the creative forces behind the it.

Sita

What's it about: Sita seems to be a modern retelling of the the Ramayana.

Who's in it: Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, Mannara Chopra

Why it may work: The film seems to have all the elements of a classic masala entertainer that could drive viewers in hoards to theatres.

