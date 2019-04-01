Brightburn extended trailer: James Gunn's thriller is a gory, sinister subversion of Superman's origin story

Days after Disney reinstated him as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, James Gunn unveiled the extended trailer of Brightburn, a horrific, gory and sinister subversion of the superhero genre.

Starring Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A Dunn and David Denman, Brightburn chronicles the story of an alien-child who crash-lands on Earth, but instead of growing up to be its saviour, uses his superpowers for diabolical reasons. Early in the trailer, even as the child's mother (Banks) tells him that he is different from his other peers, he is seen sketching sinister symbols on his notebook. Bullied by his friends in school, the child realises that not only can he bend the blades of a speeding fan without hurting himself, he can also wreak havoc with the swish of his cape.

Much like the earlier trailer, the extended trailer bears striking resemblance to Zack Snyder's 2013 movie Man of Steel, with the usage of same fonts, similar close-up shots focusing on blades of grass and the red and blue costume of the protagonist, underscoring the fact that it is indeed a dark take on Superman's origin story. While the premise may be similar, the trailer establishes that they are thematically poles apart.

Brightburn is directed by David Yarovesky, who is known for his short film, Hell Hath No Fury, and 2015's sci-fi horror film, The Hive. The supporting cast of Brightburn includes Matt Jones and Meredith Hagner.

Watch the trailer here.

