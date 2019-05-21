PM Narendra Modi: New trailer of Vivek Oberoi's controversial film takes digs at Manmohan Singh

The second trailer of the controversial PM Narendra Modi biopic was released on 21 May. Directed by Omung Kumar (who has previously helmed Mary Kom, Sarabjit and Bhoomi), the film has been the most-talked about movie this election season and features Vivek Oberoi in the titular role.

According to the official synopsis on YouTube, the film traces the journey of Narendra Modi "from abject poverty, selling tea on a railway station as a chaiwallah (tea seller) to becoming the Leader of the world’s largest democracy". The video shows Oberoi's Modi as he is cheered on by his supporters, takes a jibe at the opposition on a television show and how he was on the forefront in a rescue operation when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The trailer, set to a heroic background score, is full of bombastic dialogues.

Before the trailer's release, Oberoi had shared a new poster of PM Narendra Modi.

The cast also includes Rajendra Gupta as Modi's father, Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Prashant Narayanan as a fictitious business tycoon named Aditya Reddy, Zarina Wahab as Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Modi's wife. Boman Irani and Yatin Karyekar will also feature in prominent roles.

The film was initially scheduled to hit cinemas on 5 April, but was banned by the Election Commission as biopics with political content "threaten level playing field". PM Narendra Modi also courted controversy since the release of its trailer, with various political parties saying that releasing it before the general election would be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

PM Narendra Modi will release on 24 May.

Watch the trailer here.

