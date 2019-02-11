Aladdin: Disney drops first trailer of live-action remake at Grammys 2019, introduces Will Smith's Genie

The trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin was dropped during the 2019 Grammy Awards and gave fans their first look at Will Smith's Genie. The first teaser for the film debuted in October 2018 showing Aladdin's silhouette as he vanished inside a cave to find the coveted magical lamp perched on a stand. Now, the new footage shows Smith portraying the beloved character.

Disney dropped a 60-second TV spot during the 2019 Grammy awards. This second look at the movie features essentially no onscreen dialogue, but a brief intro of Will Smith's blue-toned Genie. The brief video, saves the Genie reveal for last, with Aladdin (Mena Massoud) rubbing the lamp and unleashing the figure, whom he apparently has no idea about. “You really don’t know who I am?” asks Genie. “Genie? Wishes? Lamp? None of that ringing a bell?”

The character Genie was originally bought to life by late Hollywood star Robin Williams in 1992. While talking to Entertainment Weekly about the difference between his version of the character and Williams’, Will Smith had said, “Robin Williams infused the character with a timeless version of himself. I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to him but was musically different. The thing that will be the major addition from me playing the Genie is the hip-hop base. I think that’ll be fun for people. I think it’ll stand out as unique even in the Disney world."

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Smith in the role of Aladdin’s magical friend, Genie. Aladdin will be released on 24 May.

Watch the trailer here

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 10:11:09 IST