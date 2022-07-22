Considered modern India's one of the leading musicians today, Armaan Malik has sung songs in several languages including English, Bengali, and Telugu among others. His melodious voice and romantic songs have rightly earned him the title of 'Prince of Romance' by his fans.

Playback singer and songwriter Armaan Malik celebrates his 27th birthday today, 22 July. Born in Mumbai to Indian composer Dabboo Malik, Armaan Malik is known for lending his voice to films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Hero, and Kapoor & Sons to name a few.

On the occasion of Armaan Malik's birthday, here is a playlist of his latest songs:

Ishq Ka Maanjha

Released in 2022, the song has been sung by Malik and Palak Muchhal for the film Ardh. The song features Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik. The song has been composed and written by Palak Muchhal.

De Taali

Featured in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, De Taali was released in 2022. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Armaan Malik, and Shashwat Singh, the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music was composed by Pritam.

Rehna Tere Paas

Rehna Tere Paas was released on March 25, 2022. Sung by Malik, the song was composed by Anurag Saikia and these heartwarming lyrics were penned by Kunaal Verma. The song is a declaration of the love of one friend for another.

Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai

The song was featured in the 2022 film Hurdang, starring Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The music for Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai was reprised by Amaal Malik, and the lyrics were penned by Rashmi Virag.

Jaan Hai Meri

Jaan Hai Meri was featured in the 2022 Indian film Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. This beautiful song was sung by Armaan Malik and the lyrics were written by Rashmi Virag, while Amaal Malik composed the music.

