PewDiePie vs T-Series: Mr. Beast, Jacksepticeye endorse Swedish vlogger to help him hold onto YouTube crown

There's a new twist in the battle for the No 1 YouTube channel between PewDiePie and Indian music and movie label T-Series as fellow content creators and peers have come out in support of the Swedish video game commentator. American YouTuber Mr. Beast took to Twitter to join the fight as he endorsed PewDiePie's cause to his over 896,000 followers on social media. "We keep hovering between the 20k to 50k mark, we need more youtubers to do their part!," he tweeted.

Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye also posted a video link on his channel asking users to subscribe to PewDiePie.

We keep hovering between the 20k to 50k mark, we need more youtubers to do their part! pic.twitter.com/qqLLL6aW4r — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 12, 2019

Felix Kjellberg, who goes by the name PewDiePie online, has amassed more than 85 million subscribers to his YouTube account and his videos routinely receive millions of views. But the battle began when both channels were around the 67 million subscribers mark in October last year. T-Series has since been gradually moving in with over 85 million subscribers of its own.

So, PewDiePie has taken help from peers on various platforms to promote his channel but it has not gone down well with Roblox, a top gaming platform. According to Zee News, the Swedish content creator is banned from the gaming platform as he livestreamed in a bid to remain at the top of YouTube's most-subscribed channels. PewDiePie even uploaded a diss track against the music label on October 2018, ‘Bitch Lasagna’ stirred mixed reaction from viewers. While some took the song sportingly, many Indian YouTubers found it distasteful. Indian YouTuber Carryminati uploaded his own diss track titled ‘Bye PewDiePie’.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 14:20:37 IST