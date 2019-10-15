You are here:

Pati Patni Aur Woh release date changed; Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar's film to now open on 6 December

Pati Patni Aur Woh, the 21st-century rendition of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 iconic comedy film of the same name, will now open on 6 December.

The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, was earlier scheduled to release on 10 January, 2020. It was then clashing with Meghna Gulzar's film on popular acid attack survivor Lakshmi, Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. It was also releasing alongside Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, the historical war drama starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, and Saif Ali Khan as the primary antagonist.

With the film being moved ahead five weeks, it will clash with Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat.

The announcement was made with the release of Kartik Aaryan's character poster in the film.

Kartik Aaryan as #ChintuTyagi from #PatiPatniAurWoh... Costars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... 6 Dec 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/Xrb391592M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2019

The makers have also unveiled Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's character poster in the movie.

Meet the Patni... Bhumi Pednekar in the new character poster of #PatiPatniAurWoh... Costars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... 6 Dec 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/prBWCqmNIS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2019

Ananya Panday in the new character poster of #PatiPatniAurWoh... Costars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... 6 Dec 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/Bmhu8eZPen — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2019

The remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

While Kartik plays Abhinav "Chintu" Tyagi, Bhumi essays the role of Vedika, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, with Aparshakti Khurrana as Fahim Rizvi, Rajesh Sharma as Prem Tripathi, KK Raina as Arvind Tyagi, Navni Parihar as Kusum Tyagi, and Geeta Agrawal Sharma as Hemlata Tripathi.

Recently, Kartik's Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-actor Sunny Singh were brought on board for special appearances in the movie.

Featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles, the original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya), and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

Gowariker's Panipat, on the other hand, will see Kriti, Arjun Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film will depict the story behind the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. The first teaser poster from the movie was released back in March 2018.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 13:18:18 IST