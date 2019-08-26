Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bhumi Pednekar teases her first look as Vedika from upcoming rom-com

Piquing curiosity of the audience, Bhumi Pednekar shared her first look from the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh on Sunday. The picture shows her dolled up in bright-coloured traditional attire, as she poses with her back towards the camera.

Shared on Instagram, the still shows her wearing a yellow string blouse and a sheer purple dupatta with heavy embroidery on the border. With her hair down featuring side braids adorned with small pink and white flowers, Bhumi hints at a glamorous side of her character in the film.

"She is extremely confident; she has got this sensual energy about her which stays back with you. She wants bigger things in life," Bhumi revealed about her character from the upcoming film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

The upcoming film is slated to release on 6 December.

