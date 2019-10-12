You are here:

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh roped in for special appearance

Sunny Singh has been roped in for a special number in Kartik Aaryan's upcoming comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik and Sunny had earlier shared the screen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).

Confirming the news to Mirror, director Mudassar Aziz says, “Kartik and Sunny are friends, and hence share a sense of humour and comic timing from before. What’s interesting though is that they can barely give a composite shot together because either one of them bursts out laughing.”

He adds Sunny's sequence has been shot in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh. While based on the 1978 drama of the same name, Sunny is not playing a character from the original movie, asserts Aziz.

Apart from Kartik, Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. While Kartik plays Abhinav "Chintu" Tyagi, Bhumi essays the role of Vedika, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, with Aparshakti Khurrana as Fahim Rizvi, Rajesh Sharma as Prem Tripathi, KK Raina as Arvind Tyagi, Navni Parihar as Kusum Tyagi, and Geeta Agrawal Sharma as Hemlata Tripathi.

Recently, Kartik-starrer Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon was also brought on board for a special appearance.

In April, Kartik's first look was unveiled.

Kartik Aaryan's look from #PatiPatniAurWoh... Remake of BR Chopra's evergreen classic... Costars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra. pic.twitter.com/vsKvDehjEo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2019

In August, Bhumi shared her first look from Pati Patni Aur Woh on Instagram. Check it out here

Featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles, the original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya), and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2019 12:11:42 IST