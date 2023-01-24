The release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is just around the corner. It is one of the biggest releases of this year as of yet, as King Khan is making a comeback after a long time. His last release, Zero, was in 2018, but it failed to impress the audience at the box office. This time the film has already been shrouded with controversies and in the midst of the makers decided not to promote the film nor give any interviews to different media houses.

Recently, trade expert Ramesh Bala opened up about this strategy and said that with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan, the issue is, it has been embroiled in several controversies, adding that during interviews, it is possible that the star cast will say something and the quote will go viral, which will generate negativity.

He further told India Today, “SRK will be asked about the controversy, and Deepika about her bikini song. For the masses of the audience who are going out to watch the film, the trailer has appealed to them. Even the advance bookings look good. Giving interviews to promote the movie is not needed at all. Pathaan has reasons to not do the interviews but I don’t see a reason why other stars like Akshay Kumar will not give interviews as long as there are no controversies.”

The trade analyst also talked about the money that the makers might have saved by following this strategy. He said, “With big movies like Pathaan, of course there would be lots of travel involved across cities. They book 5-star hotels and all these hospitalities. They also travel abroad. It can go up to Rs 23-25 crore. It depends on how far you go. Talking about Pathaan, it might have saved at least Rs 10-20 crore by not doing promotions. Unlike the West, our promotion budget is not the same as the production budget since we don’t go worldwide.”

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited said, “We have a phenomenal opening of ‘Pathaan’ with advances of close to 5 lakh admissions for the first long weekend of the movie releasing on 25th January. This will be the first SRK film that will open at 6 am in PVR cinemas. A movie truly made for the big screen experience, we are seeing an increasing preference to watch this movie in our premium formats like IMAX, ICE, 4DX and P [XL]. In addition to South India where the movie is being released in Tamil and Telugu, it has opened really well in Kerala in its original language of Hindi. Overall, it has been an absolute encouraging response to out of home entertainment experience to families for this mega blockbuster movie”.

(With added inputs from agencies)

