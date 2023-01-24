After a long wait of more than four years, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a roaring comeback on the silver screen tomorrow with Pathaan. The expectations and excitement for the spy-actioner is humongous and while trade experts are hoping that Pathaan will set a new benchmark at the global box office, we had a conversation with film exhibitor and distributor Brijesh Tandon regarding the opening day of the SRK starrer.

Talking about Pathaan, Brijesh said, “There are a lot of expectations from the movie, advance is extraordinary, people are eager to watch the movie first-day-first show and advance from all over is very very nice. So we are expecting something record-breaking.”

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

When asked about the opening day of Pathaan, the trade expert replied, “I am expecting 35 crore plus.” Adding that the film will also make a mark in the southern market as it is simultaneously releasing in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

Pathaan has already surpassed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (also Siddharth Anand directorial) to register the highest advances for a Bollywood film. It is just behind KGF 2 (Hindi) and Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and with a day in his hand, we can expect the actioner to overtake the Yash starrer.

Produced under the banner of YRF, the mega-budget movie also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles. It is locking horns with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh at the box office.

