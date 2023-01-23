After struggling during the pandemic phase, when Bollywood resumed its journey, it faced negativity on social media as a certain section of the audience were targeting Hindi films with the #BoycottBollywood trend.

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

While some films faced the heat of this negative trend, movies like Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva and Bhediya emerged victorious. Now, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan, which marks the return of the megastar on the big screen after a gap of over four years, recently garnered unnecessary controversy due to a bikini scene in Besharam Rang song. Due to this controversy, once again we saw #BoycottPathaan, #BoycottBollywood and #BoycottBollywoodCompletely trending on Twitter.

While trolls thought that their negative strategy will affect Pathaan at the box office but on the contrary, the spy-actioner received a thunderous response in its advance booking by selling over 3.40 lakhs at national chains for opening day. In fact, it is just behind Baahubali 2 (Hindi) 6.50 lakhs, KGF 2 (Hindi) 5.15 lakhs, War – 4.05 lakhs and Thugs of Hindostan – 3.46 lakhs.

With almost one-and-a-half day in its hand, Pathaan has all the potential to surpass Thugs of Hindostan, War and KGF 2. However, overtaking Baahubali 2 will be a huge challenge for the movie.

Looking at the current scenario, we can totally expect the Shah Rukh Khan starrer to take a massive opening of around Rs 40 crore in the domestic market. Apart from India, the film has garnered a huge response in the overseas market and has shattered already many records in its pre-sales.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of Bang Bang, War and Bachna Ae Haseeno fame, the film also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.

