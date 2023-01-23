Explained: How Pathaan has given a tight slap to #BoycottBollywood gang with its humongous pre-sales at the box office
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is set to hit the screens on 25th January.
After struggling during the pandemic phase, when Bollywood resumed its journey, it faced negativity on social media as a certain section of the audience were targeting Hindi films with the #BoycottBollywood trend.
While some films faced the heat of this negative trend, movies like Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva and Bhediya emerged victorious. Now, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan, which marks the return of the megastar on the big screen after a gap of over four years, recently garnered unnecessary controversy due to a bikini scene in Besharam Rang song. Due to this controversy, once again we saw #BoycottPathaan, #BoycottBollywood and #BoycottBollywoodCompletely trending on Twitter.
While trolls thought that their negative strategy will affect Pathaan at the box office but on the contrary, the spy-actioner received a thunderous response in its advance booking by selling over 3.40 lakhs at national chains for opening day. In fact, it is just behind Baahubali 2 (Hindi) 6.50 lakhs, KGF 2 (Hindi) 5.15 lakhs, War – 4.05 lakhs and Thugs of Hindostan – 3.46 lakhs.
With almost one-and-a-half day in its hand, Pathaan has all the potential to surpass Thugs of Hindostan, War and KGF 2. However, overtaking Baahubali 2 will be a huge challenge for the movie.
Looking at the current scenario, we can totally expect the Shah Rukh Khan starrer to take a massive opening of around Rs 40 crore in the domestic market. Apart from India, the film has garnered a huge response in the overseas market and has shattered already many records in its pre-sales.
Directed by Siddharth Anand of Bang Bang, War and Bachna Ae Haseeno fame, the film also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
