Pathaan goes strong at BO; remains unaffected by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Selfiee and Shehzada
Even after a month of its release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is still going strong at the box office, remaining unaffected by new releases including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shehzada, Selfiee, and others. While the film has already grossed over 1,000 crores at the global box office, it is still adding to its glorious collection of 500 crores on domestic grounds. With that said, on its fifth Friday, Pathaan also recorded a collection that has been said to be higher than any other Thursday. While a slight drop was witnessed in last week’s collection due to certain new releases, it seems the film will see another set of collections, keeping in view the upcoming Holi holiday and with no new releases in the coming weeks.
With that said, Pathaan is also on its way to becoming the highest net grosser in the history of Hindi films.
Other films at the box office
While the Hollywood film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has managed to grab the attention of Marvel fans in India, it also saw good business at the box office domestically and internationally. As of its seventh day at the box office, the film has minted over Rs 30 crore at the Indian box office. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee failed to perform at the box office with just Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day. Similarly, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada also did an average business this weekend, opening to Rs 7 crore on day one.
The film’s total collection is inching towards the Rs 30-crore mark.
About Pathaan
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. While it has been over a month since the film hit theatres, Pathaan has shown an impressive performance both globally and domestically.
Marking the much-awaited return of SRK to the big screen, Pathaan is said to be the fourth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe.
