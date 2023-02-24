The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan made a roaring comeback after four years and shattered several records at the box office with Pathaan. After emerging the biggest opener, biggest weekend grosser and inaugurating the Rs 500 crore club for a Bollywood film, the spy-actioner is all set to beat the humongous collections of Baahubali 2 Hindi (Rs 511 crore) and become the highest Hindi grosser of all-time in India.

The Siddharth Anand directorial currently stands at a grand total of Rs 502.10 crore and is expected to surpass the business of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty starrer by next week.

Talking about achieving the milestone of Rs 500 crore, Siddharth Anand said, “When we set out to make Pathaan with a star-cast that we had, I knew that we were chasing the all-time biggest number but never in my dreams did I ever imagine that Pathaan would become the first hindi film to touch 400 crore nett in India and now 500 crore nett! It is an unbelievable feat that is inspiring me and all of us at YRF and team to do better.”

He added, “I know we have pushed the envelope to deliver a film that has connected with audiences worldwide. So, now I have to go the distance in every film that I make henceforth. This moment is for the entire team of Pathaan to savour, for the entire Hindi film industry to savour because it is a rare, rare accomplishment.”

Produced under the banner of YRF, the film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

