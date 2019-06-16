Parineeti Chopra begins preparation for upcoming Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train

After Kesari, actress Parineeti Chopra seems to have begun yet another film journey with her upcoming Hindi remake of the much-loved thriller The Girl On The Train. Sharing the news via social media, Parineeti uploaded an image from her script-reading sessions. She also posted a picture of her seven-year-old mug, which (as per the actress) was her brother Sahaj's first (and thus special) gift to her.

Previously talking about her role in the film, Parineeti had told Mid day that she planned to worked extra hard to stay in character for this role. To aid the process, the filming schedule was a single, long one — to begin from July this year. "England (where the shooting will take place) will become my university again. I will become a student because I am going to treat it like that to deliver the best possible performance," the actress had said at the time.

Check out Parineeti's tweet:

Paula Hawkins' 2015 best-selling book was first adapted for the silver screen in 2016 by American filmmaker, Tate Taylor. The narrative revolves around a divorced, alcoholic woman who unwittingly gets involved in a missing person's case. The actress will reportedly go through the film's footage to get an idea about her character's reference point.

Apart from The Girl On The Train, Parineeti has multiple other projects lined up for the coming year. These include Jabariya Jodi, which also features Siddharth Malhotra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Saina Nehwal's biopic.

