Parineeti Chopra reveals she 'almost fainted' when Priyanka broke news of engagement with Nick Jonas

Parineeti Chopra recently opened up about Nick Jonas' proposal to her cousin Priyanka. The couple, who got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony, had confirmed this development through their respective social media accounts on 18 August.

In an interview with Filmfare, Parineeti revealed that she was the first one to get a call when Nick popped the question: "The day he proposed to her, it was her birthday. I got a missed call from her at 3 am. I knew she was holidaying. I Facetimed her. She showed me the ring and I almost fainted. Both Priyanka and Nick were there on call. They were like we had to tell you first. I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful."

Calling Nick "sweet and mature", she added that he flew down to India and asked Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra's permission to marry the Quantico actress.

Parineeti will be seen next opposite Arjun Kapoor in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England, scheduled to hit theatres on 19 October. Her other upcoming projects include Jabariya Jodi with Hasee Toh Phasee co-actor Sidharth Malhotra, war drama Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar as well as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 13:55 PM