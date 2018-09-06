Namaste England trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra's journey across two countries help them find love

Namaste England makers released the trailer of the film on 6 September. Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s narrative weaves a story between a husband, a wife, and her love for London. This odd love triangle of sorts gives rise to complications, drama and a promising story line.

Kapoor is depicted as Param, a typical Punjabi munda, happy and unkempt in his village. Chopra is Jasmeet, the indulgent girl who often ruminates over the lack of freedom for women. The two fall in love and marry. Things go well for the first one and a half years after which the rigidity of the people around Jasmeet begins stifling her. She explains to Param that a shift from their current atmosphere is a must. Param hesitates and Jasmeet swiftly takes off for London.

Second half of the trailer charts Kapoor's journey to London to woo his wife back. As the husband-wife duo survive London, audiences are given a generous dose of Indian Punjabi nostalgia rife with mustard fields and tractors.

The film showcases exotic locations from different parts of India and Europe, with a special focus on England. The major places shown in the film are Ludhiana, Patiala, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally, London.

Namaste England is scheduled to hit the theatres on 19 October, 2018. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 18:40 PM