Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer The Girl on the Train remake finds no financier; Ribhu Dasgupta's film reportedly put on hold

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy shooting for the next Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, has hit an unlikely roadblock for her next project, the Hindi remake of the 2016 Hollywood film The Girl On The Train. The Ribhu Dasgupta project had been announced recently with Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed to be on board the thriller but there has been no progress on the project, as reported by DNA.

The same report states that the delay is likely because of lack of any financier as the filmmakers are struggling to find anyone willing to invest in the movie. While it is not clear if the project is shelved or on hold, it has definitely not moved forward, as reported by DNA.

Ribhu Dasgupta, who is known for the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Te3N, holds the adaptation rights to Paula Hawkins' bestselling novel The Girl On The Train. He had envisioned an author-backed solid role for Jacqueline in the movie. “Jackie (Jacqueline) has come on board as the protagonist. While the novel had an ensemble cast, our film will revolve around her character. I have been looking forward to working with her and this seemed like a perfect project to collaborate,” said the director to Mumbai Mirror, in an earlier report.

The actress, who has potential blockbusters in the offing with the Salman Khan-starrer big budget action movie Race 3 and Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani's race car thriller Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, has little to worry about otherwise.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 12:28 PM